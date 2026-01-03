Tribal girl's suicide: Maharashtra Women’s Commission flags lapses at govt-run residential school

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has said a preliminary probe into the alleged suicide of a 16-year-old tribal student at a government-run residential school has revealed serious lapses at the establishment.

Chakankar on Friday visited the school in Moroshi in Murbad tehsil of Thane district, where a Class 10 student hanged herself on December 25.

A 17-year-old boy was detained under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment and abetment of suicide in the case.

Some parents had recently complained of unduly harsh discipline at the school.

Speaking to reporters, Chakankar claimed that girls returning to school after vacations were forced to undergo urine pregnancy tests.

"Such tests are shameful and shatter the self-respect and confidence of these girls. The commission has directed the Tribal Development Department to stop this practice immediately," she said.

She also highlighted a "serious security lapse", where individuals not listed as blood relatives were reportedly allowed to take girls home during holidays.

"This is the second suicide at the institution within a short period. We have ordered a complete inquiry into the school's affairs starting Monday," Chakankar said.

Meanwhile, school principal Pralhad Bhoi and warden Jayashree Waghadhe have been suspended following allegations of harsh discipline.

"The entire system must become transparent. We have directed the school administration to provide immediate counselling to students and maintain regular dialogue with parents to monitor any signs of mental pressure," she added. PTI COR ARU