Tribal groups burn effigies of health minister for FIR linked to land acquisition protest

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Tribal outfits under the banner of Nagri Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (NBSS) on Wednesday burnt effigies of Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Kanke MLA Suresh Baitha in protest against an FIR filed against villagers opposing acquisition of land in Ranchi's Nagri area for a health project.

Police had registered an FIR against 85 people for allegedly resorting to violence and obstructing government functioning during a protest by tribals, farmers and landlords against land acquisition for RIMS-2 health project in Ranchi’s Nagri on August 24, protestors claimed.

The protestors gathered at Sarna Ring Road Chowk in Kanke and burnt the effigies raising slogan against the government.

Sita Kachchap of NBSS said, "The FIR was filed against innocent people. We demand the government to withdraw it immediately." She said they are not against the hospital project but it could be built in a barren or unused land.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday also criticised the government for filing an FIR against the villagers. PTI SAN SAN MNB