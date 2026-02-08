Tribal groups clash in Manipur's Ukhrul district, prohibitory orders clamped

Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday evening, prompting the administration to clamp prohibitory orders, officials said.

Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the groups that clashed at Litan village in the district, they said.

Several rounds of firing were also reported in the area leading to tension.

Orders issued by Ukhrul district magistrate said there was apprehension of a breach of peace and public tranquillity at Litan village between members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities.

"Whereas, such disturbances could lead to serious breaches of peace and danger to public tranquility, and pose risks to human lives and property" the order said, adding "whereas, the current circumstances necessitate immediate action, rendering the service of notice impractical." The order continued "Now, therefore, l, Asish Das, District Magistrate, Ukhrul, exercising the; powers conferred upon me under Sub-Section 1 of Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, do hereby issue an order prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that may disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area from 7:00 PM on 8.02.2026 until further orders." The decree shall not be applicable to government officials and security, it added.

Officials said tension had been simmering in the area since Saturday night after a Tangkhul community member was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village.

The matter was settled by the victim's side and chief of Litan Sareikhong and both parties mutually agreed to resolve the issue through customary means, with a meeting scheduled for Sunday.

However, the agreed meeting did not take place as the victim's family failed to attend.

Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly launched an attack on the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong.

While retreating, the villagers allegedly fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of Litan police station. PTI COR MNB