Tribal groups decide to oppose move for ST tag to Kurmi community

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Various tribal groups in Jharkhand on Monday decided to protest against any move to give the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Kurmi community.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the tribal groups here, and their leaders decided to hold another discussion on September 28 with all organisations of indigenous people in Ranchi planning to chalk out the future course of action.

“We have decided to oppose the conspiracy aimed at usurping the constitutional rights, political representation, reservation and land rights of tribals,” Laxmi Naryan Munda, a tribal leader, said after the meeting.

Thousands of protesters squatted on railway tracks at various stations across the state on Saturday under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) to press their demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The agitation had led to cancellation, diversion and short-termination of more than 100 trains.

The tribal groups also staged a demonstration near Raj Bhawan here to protest the demand of the Kurmi community on the same day.

"All speakers unanimously condemned the recent rail blockade by the Kurmi community for ST status. The so-called agitation of the community was a result of collusion with the central government. The caste-based agitation was undemocratic and illegal," claimed Niranjana Herenj Toppo, women president of Jai Adivasi Kendriya Parishad, Jharkhand.