Tribal groups take out candlelight march in Ranchi over 'encounter' death of Surya Hansda

Ranchi/ Godda, Aug 20 (PTI) Tribal organisations in Jharkhand took out a candlelight march in Ranchi on Wednesday evening to protest against the death of Surya Narayan Hansda, who was wanted in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter with security personnel.

The march was taken out from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and it culminated at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk, where protestors demanded a CBI probe into the alleged encounter.

Jai Adivasi Kendriya Parishad president Niranjana Toppo alleged that Hansda, who had contested assembly polls on tickets of multiple political parties, was "murdered".

The tribal organisations took to the streets to protest against the encounter that led to the death of Surya Hansda. "We demand justice for him. There was a conspiracy in the killing of Hansda," Toppo claimed.

Lakshmi Narayan Munda, another tribal leader, said, "Hansda was a social worker and was imparting free education to 350 poor children. We demand a CBI probe into the entire episode." Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at the policemen while attempting to flee the spot.

The police retaliated, resulting in his death, according to Godda police.

The tribal organisations have also decided to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan here on August 23 to seek justice for Hansda, said Bablu Munda, president of Kendriya Sarna Samiti.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visited the family of Surya Hansda at his village in Godda's Lalmatia on Wednesday.

"Hansda was not killed in an encounter, but he was murdered. Police norms have not been followed in the case. After his arrest, he should have been presented before a magistrate, but it was not done," Marandi told reporters in Godda.

Marandi demanded that the investigation of the case should be carried out by the CBI.

BJP’s seven-member 'probe team', which recently visited Surya Hansda's village under the leadership of former chief minister Arjun Munda, also held a meeting at party headquarters in Ranchi.

"It was a fake encounter under a conspiracy. Hansda was killed for raising voice against corruption and loot. His name was not even registered in the case, in which his encounter was being shown," Munda said, according to a party release.

He said that the report of the committee will soon be submitted to the party's state chief. PTI SAN BDC SAN RG