Tribal groups to take out candlelight march in Ranchi over wanted man's 'encounter' death

Ranchi, Aug 20 (PTI) Tribal organisations in Jharkhand have decided to take out a candlelight march in Ranchi on Wednesday evening to protest against the death of Surya Narayan Hansda, who was wanted in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter with security personnel, said a leader of the indigenous people.

Jai Adivasi Kendriya Parishad president Niranjana Toppo alleged that Hansda, who had contested assembly polls on tickets of multiple political parties, was “murdered”.

“The tribal organisations will take out a candlelight march in Ranchi this evening to protest against the encounter that led to the death of Surya Hansda. We demand justice for him. There was a conspiracy in the killing of Hansda," Toppo claimed.

Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at the policemen while attempting to flee the spot.

The police retaliated, resulting in his death, according to the Godda police.

The tribal organisations have also decided to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan here on August 23 to seek justice for Hansda, said Bablu Munda, president of Kendriya Sarna Samiti. PTI SAN BDC