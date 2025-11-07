Tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary to be celebrated across MP

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) The birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across Madhya Pradesh on November 15, Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said on Friday.

The state is home to the largest tribal community in the country. As many as 47 out of its 230 assembly seats and six out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for tribals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join five-day concluding ceremonies of Janajatiya Gaurav Yatras or processions on November 15, said the BJP leaders.

The processions will be taken out from November 11 from 47 tribal-dominated assembly segments across 24 districts -- Harda, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Betul, Katni, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Umaria and Dewas --, said Khandelwal.

The yatras will conclude on November 15 in Jabalpur and Alirajpur.

During the journey, programmes such as tribal pride conventions, felicitation of distinguished tribal personalities, cultural events in colleges and universities, and cleanliness and conservation drives at tribal monuments and shrines will be held. The yatras will also feature evening `chaupals' and night halts in villages, Khandelwal said.

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, lived for only 25 years but gave a new direction to society through his struggle and sacrifice, the BJP leader said, adding that he fought against British rule and social exploitation, promoted social reforms such as prohibition and came to be revered as 'Dharti Aba' (Father of the Earth) among tribal communities.

Minister Shah said the state government has drawn up a detailed action plan for the celebration. The main event will be held in Jabalpur, where the prime minister will connect virtually, he said.

Talented members of the tribal community from various fields including artists will be felicitated at the event, he added. PTI LAL KRK