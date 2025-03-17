Tribal killed in security forces-Naxal encounter: Cong slams MP govt in assembly, stages walkout

Bhopal, Mar 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly witnessed noisy scenes and a walkout by the opposition Congress on Monday over the killing of a Baiga tribal in an encounter between police and Naxalites in Mandla district last week.

In the encounter that took place on March 9, one person was killed. He was identified by police on March 13 as Hiran Singh Partha (38), a member of the Baiga community, which is listed as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Opposition Congress MLAs, in a bid to corner the BJP government on the issue, trooped into the Well of the House and later staged a walkout amid sloganeering condemning the killing.

The issue was raised immediately after Question Hour by former state minister and four-time Dindori MLA Omkar Singh Markam, who said tribals are not safe under the BJP government and they were being defamed as Maoists.

Markam demanded a detailed discussion on the issue and was joined by his party colleagues, after which assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said a calling attention motion has already been made on the issue and information has been sought on it from the government.

The speaker assured legislators that they would get an opportunity to speak and urged them to remain seated.

The assurance failed to calm the Congress members, who later staged a protest outside the House.

"Our demand is that an FIR be registered for the tribal man's killing against the authorities and guilty police personnel," first-time MLA from Timarni-ST seat Abhijeet Shah said.

The issue is expected to rock the assembly on Tuesday as well.

Mandla Bichhiya MLA Narayan Singh Patta informed PTI over phone in the evening that speaker Tomar had accepted a call attention motion for Tuesday.

Last week, Balaghat Zone Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar had told PTI that Partha was accompanying Naxalites deep inside a jungle in Khatiya area, adding what he was doing there is a matter of investigation.

Often, Naxalites move with tribals, he said while asserting that police did not have records to show Partha, a resident of Lasara Tola village, was a Maoist.

As per police, 205 rounds were fired during the encounter, including 125 by the Naxalites.

Mandla Collector Somesh Mishra said he had issued an order on March 12 for a magisterial probe into the death.

He rejected speculation that the order was issued after ruckus in the assembly. PTI LAL BNM