Tribal killed in suspected tiger attack in TN

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 27 (PTI) A 39-year-old tribal man was killed in a suspected tiger attack near here, Forest and Police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kertar Kuttan, and he had gone to the forest to pick firewood with a group of persons on Wednesday, they said.

A search was carried out after he failed to return.

On Thursday, he was found dead with injuries and tiger's footmarks were found nearby, the officials said, adding he was suspected to have been attacked by a big cat.

Pykara police are probing the case.