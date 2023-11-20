Tribal land transfer issue likely to rock Odisha Assembly winter session

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Congress will make the tribal land transfer to non-ST people a major issue in the winter session of the Odisha Assembly which commences on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet on November 14 had decided to amend a law, allowing the Scheduled Tribe (ST) people to transfer their land to non-tribals with permission from the state government. However, the government withheld the decision two days later.

BJP chief whip in Assembly Mohan Majhi on Monday told reporters that the party will raise the issue in the House and demand withdrawal of the proposed legislation.

Terming the move as ‘ant-tribal’, he alleged that the government has hatched a conspiracy to transfer tribal lands to mafias, businessmen and contractors to make the ST people landless.

"If the government does not withdraw the proposed legislation, we will hold demonstrations across the state," Majhi said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra said his party would raise the issue of tribal land besides unemployment, corruption, price hikes and “deteriorating” law and order in the Assembly.

Government Chief Whip Prasant Mudlui said the BJD Legislature Party meeting will be held on Tuesday morning where the strategy for the winter session will be prepared. PTI BBM BBM NN