Tribal leader Arvind Netam, who served in Indira cabinet, to be chief guest at RSS event on June 5

Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam, who served in the cabinets of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao, will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's volunteer training camp here on June 5.

The 25-day training camp -- Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya -- in which 840 volunteers from across the country are participating, began on May 12. It is currently underway on the premises of Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir located in Reshimbag area of Nagpur.

While Netam, who hails from Chhattisgarh, will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering, a functionary of the organisation said.

The closing ceremony will mark the culmination of intensive training and ideological development of RSS workers, he said. PTI CLS NP