Tribal leaders to meet at Bhognadih on Dec 22 to chalk future course of action: Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Sep 14 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday said a 'Baisi' (meeting of tribal leaders) will be held in Bhognadih in Santhal Pargana on December 22 to chalk out the future course of action to protect our 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest and land) being grabbed by infiltrators.

Addressing the Adivasi Maha Darbar here, he said tribal icons such as Sidho-Kanho, Birsa Munda, Chand-Bhairav, Tilka Majhhi had been to jail to protect the 'jal, jungle, jameen' of adivasis.

Criticising the grabbing of tribal land through "Daanpatra" (deed of covenant), Soren said such a system has to be stopped at any cost.

Earlier, Mahajans (money lenders) used to snatch away our land, and now the Daanpatra has become a new pattern of the old system, he said.

The former CM claimed that the tribal population was fast decreasing across Jharkhand, particularly in the Santhal Paragana region, due to larger-scale Bangladeshi infiltration.

Commenting on large-scale religious conversion of tribals, Soren said, "We do not have any objection if tribal men or women marry people outside our community and embrace other religion, but they should be kept outside the purview of the reservation quota meant for the Schedule Tribe.

Calling upon the tribal community to unite and launch a massive movement against land grabbing by means of Daanpatra, Soren warned the land grabbers to return the tribal land or "we will be forced to take to the streets to take it back".

Tribal leaders and community members will gather at Bhognadih on December 22 to chalk out a strategy to launch a decisive movement, he said.

Tribals from various parts of the country, including Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand will take part in the meeting.

He slammed the Jharkhand government for "failing" to implement the PESA Act.

He warned that tribals will be left with no option but to take back land, which would help to feed hundreds of families.

Over 1,500 delegates from Assam, Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand took part in the Maha Durbar to discuss various tribal-oriented issues. PTI BS RG