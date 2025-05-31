Tribal man injured in wild elephant attack dies in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), May 31 (PTI) A 70-year-old tribal man, who had been under treatment following a wild elephant attack, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, police said.

Mallan was attacked by a wild jumbo on Friday when he went to the forest in Cheerakkadavu under Puthur police station limits, reportedly to graze his cattle, they added.

"He was found with critical injuries and shifted to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to the government medical college hospital in neighbouring Thrissur district where he breathed his last on Saturday" a police officer said.

Wild elephants are a cause concern to public for long in Cheerakkadavu, police added. PTI LGK ADB