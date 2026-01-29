Tribal man kills mother suspecting her of performing witchcraft

Baripada, Jan 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old tribal man allegedly hacked his mother to death, suspecting her of performing witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Raimani Singh (55). The incident took place at Kolarafulia village under Betnoti Police Station on Thursday. The accused was her son, Tapan Singh.

Police said that the elderly woman died on the spot, and a case of murder was registered at Betnoti police station.

Betnoti police station inspector in charge, Sasmita Mohanto, said that Tapan killed his mother after suspecting her of performing witchcraft on his wife, who often falls sick. Tapan was arrested, police said.

The body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, for postmortem, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM RG