Tribal man lynched on suspicion of practising black magic in MP's Chhatarpur; two detained

Chhatarpur (MP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old tribal man was allegedly lynched by a mob on the suspicion of practising black magic in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Jhamatuli village under the Bamitha police station limits and at least two persons have been detained in this connection, Khajuraho Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manmohan Baghel said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched a probe. The victim was identified as Kamta Adivasi, he said.

"A case of murder has been registered and at least two persons, who were part of the mob, were detained. They are being interrogated in connection with Adivasi's killing," Baghel said.

Adivasi used to perform exorcism, the official said, adding that some villagers suspected him of practising black magic.

"An investigation is underway to find out the real cause behind the incident," he said. PTI COR MAS NP