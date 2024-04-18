Tribal man shot dead in 'police firing' in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Apr 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) was killed allegedly in police firing during an operation to nab an accused in an extortion case in Jharkhand's Godda district, an officer said on Thursday.

The family members of the tribal man alleged that he was killed by a police bullet and demanded strict action against the personnel who fired at him.

Godda Superintendent of Police (SP) Nathu Singh Meena said that a special team has been formed under sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) to investigate the incident and take necessary legal action.

The SP said that the deceased was identified as Hari Narayan Pahariya, a resident of Bada Danga Para, around 350-km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

According to a police statement, a police team went to Bada Danga Para on Wednesday evening to raid house of one Benadik Hembram after an FIR related to extortion was lodged at Sundar Pahari police on April 16.

"During the raid, police saw a person running away from the house. Assistant sub-inspector Rajnath Yadav ordered him to stop but he tried to flee. During the process of catching him, a firing incident took place and the person (Hari Narayan) received bullet injury in his left shoulder," the statement said.

The injured was brought to community health centre, Sundar Pahari, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, it stated.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of Hari Narayan, Kamdev Pahariya (24) denied the police's allegation that he was running away from the house.

"The incident happened at a riverside where my brother was attending nature's call. My brother was deliberately shot but we do not know the reason," Kamdev told PTI.

He said that they would lodge an FIR against the police personnel, who fired at his brother.

"My brother was a farmer... He has two daughters and a son. He was the sole bread earner in the family. Now, who will take care of his wife and children?" he asked.

Kamdev demanded immediate suspension of all personnel who were in the team and strict action against the policeman who allegedly killed his brother. PTI COR SAN SAN RG