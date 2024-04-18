Tribal man shot dead in 'police firing' in Jharkhand's Godda, accused held

Godda, Apr 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) died allegedly in police firing during an operation to nab an accused in an extortion case in Jharkhand's Godda district, officials said on Thursday.

The accused ASI has been arrested and an FIR under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was lodged against him at Sundar Pahari police station, they said.

The PS in-charge was also suspended with immediate effect for alleged negligence, a police statement said.

The family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed by a police bullet, and demanded strict action against the culprit.

Godda SP Nathu Singh Meena said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident and take necessary legal action.

The deceased was identified as Hari Narayan Pahariya, a resident of Bada Danga Para, around 350 km from state capital Ranchi, Meena said.

"During the raid, police saw a person running away from the house. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajnath Yadav ordered him to stop, but he tried to flee. During the process of catching him, a firing incident took place and the person (Hari Narayan) received a bullet injury in his left shoulder," the police statement said.

The injured was brought to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, it stated.

Meanwhile, the younger brother of Hari Narayan, Kamdev Pahariya (24), denied the police's allegation that he was running away from the house.

"The incident happened at a riverside where my brother was answering nature's call. He was deliberately shot, but we do not know the reason," Pahariya told PTI.

He said that the family would lodge an FIR against the police personnel who fired at his brother.

"My brother has two daughters and a son. He was the sole bread earner in the family. Who will take care of his wife and children now?" Pahariya said. PTI CORR RG SAN SBN RBT