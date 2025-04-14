Tribal man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in a forest area in this central Kerala district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a tribal hamlet under the Malakkappara police station limits on Sunday night when three men were going to collect honey, they said.

The victim has been identified as Sebastian, a member of the Muthuvan community.

According to police, the three men ran away after spotting the wild elephant in the dark. Sebastian was trampled to death by the elephant after he fell. His body has been taken to the Government Hospital in Chalakkudi for a post-mortem, they said. PTI TGB KH