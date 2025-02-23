Tribal man, woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Kannur (Keralam), Feb 23 (PTI) A man and a woman were allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Aralam farm area of this district on Sunday evening, police said here.

The victims have been identified as Velli and Leela, residents of the 13th block. They belong to the tribal community.

The incident occurred in the 13th block of the Aralam tribal resettlement area when they went out to collect cashew nuts.

Police and forest department officials have arrived at the site.

Their remains will be taken to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram.

The 13th block, particularly the Odachal region, is known for frequent wild elephant incursions.

In the past six years, around 11 people have lost their lives to elephant attacks in the Aralam farm area. PTI COR TGB ROH