Tribal MLAs led by Zirwal meet Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Narhari Zirwal on Monday met Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues concerning tribal welfare.

Zirwal was accompanied by a group of tribal MLAs and representatives of tribal organisations, said a statement from the minister's office.

Important issues related to the welfare, education, health, employment and overall development of the tribal community were discussed in detail during the meeting, Zirwal said in a post on X.

Governor Devvrat said these matters would be taken seriously and necessary positive action would be taken at the appropriate level, he added. PTI PR KRK