Tribal organisation ASA postpones fast over recognition to Sarnaism

Jamshedpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Tribal organisation Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday postponed its three-hour fast, demanding recognition of Sarnaism as a religion, after it was denied permission by the East Singhbhum district administration.

Advertisment

ASA president Salkhan Murmu told PTI that he received a letter from the district administration on Tuesday night, denying permission to observe fast from 10 am to 1 pm near the bust of tribal legend Birsa Munda at Sakchi in Jamshedpur.

Murmu, a former MP, said the permission was denied apprehending that law and order may get affected in the busy area and disrupt traffic movement.

He said he would be observing the fast instead at his residence in Farm Area in Kadma.

Adequate forces have been deployed near Murmu's residence as a precautionary measure, officials said. PTI BS SOM