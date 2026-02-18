Tribal outfit calls 3-day Kolhan bandh to protest upcoming civic polls

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Feb 18 (PTI) A tribal organisation has called a three-day bandh from February 21 in Jharkhand’s Kolhan region to protest the upcoming civic elections in areas under the Fifth Schedule, alleging that it violates Constitutional provisions.

Kolhan region comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts where municipal polls will be held on February 23.

Adivasi Chatra Ekta (ACS) convenor Indro Hembrom told PTI that the organisation submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the East Singhbhum deputy commissioner seeking her intervention in stopping municipal polls in the Fifth Schedule areas, a region with a high concentration of tribal population.

The organisation also sought the removal of Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar.

“We have written to the President as she had appointed the Governor, who is the custodian of Fifth Schedule areas as per the Constitution. If no steps are taken to stop the municipal polls, we will go ahead with our Kolhan bandh call, which will be held peacefully across all three districts from February 21 to February 23,” said Hembrom.

The municipal elections are scheduled to be held for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on February 23, and the results will be declared four days later.

“We had to approach the President as our demand before the Governor for stopping the municipal polls did not yield any result,” the ACS convenor said.

He asserted that after the 74th amendment of the Constitution, municipal elections cannot be held in the Fifth Schedule areas unless and until Parliament enacts a special law like the Municipal Extension in Scheduled Areas (MESA).

The Panchayat Extension in Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act is applicable in panchayats in scheduled areas, but no such law exists for the municipal areas now, according to the ACS’s memorandum to the President. PTI ANB NN