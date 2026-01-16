Tribal outfits call Jharkhand ‘bandh’ on Saturday to protest murder of village head

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Several organisations have called for a Jharkhand bandh on Saturday to protest the murder of a tribal village head in Khunti district, officials said.

Soma Munda, the ‘Adel Sanga Padha Raja’ (traditional head of 22 villages) in Khunti district, was murdered on January 7 following a dispute over 3.16 acres of land in Jiarappa village under the Khunti police station area.

He had also contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket.

He was killed on the Namkum-Jamuadag Road while returning home on a motorcycle with his wife.

Laxmi Narayan Munda, a prominent social activist and tribal leader, said, "Representatives of more than 20 tribal outfits and various others organisations have decided to a Jharkhand bandh on January 17 in protest against his murder." Geetashree Oraon, former state education minister, told PTI that the bandh is being supported by various major and small tribal outfits.