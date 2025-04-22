Tribal people in UP did not have voting rights before BJP came to power in state: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said tribal people in Uttar Pradesh did not have the right to vote before came into power in the state, and leftists and missionaries used to "brainwash" them.

Speaking at a felicitation function of Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra 5.0 held in Lucknow, he said, "The tribal people did not have the right to vote before 2017. There was no ration card and connectivity facility." "After the BJP government came to power, every facility was provided to all the tribes including Tharu, Musahar, Kol and Gond. Not only this, before this some missionaries and leftists used to brainwash the tribal society," he said.

The Vantangiyas (community) also did not have any rights in 55 villages and the situation was becoming a threat to the security of the nation, he said, adding that even though the nation gained independence in 1947, before 2017, the forest department and the policemen used to exploit them.

"When the BJP government came in 2017, these villages were recognised as revenue villages and gradually all the schemes were implemented there," the chief minister said.

He said that many of the tribal people came out to vote for the first time in the 2022 and 2024 elections. "Now every village has a road, every house has electricity, everyone has got houses. Anganwadi centres have been opened, and schools and health centres are being built. Every facility including ration, Ayushman Yojana and pension has reached them." Talking about the Yatra, he said that such religious yatras are not just a means of faith, but also a means of binding society together.

The programme commenced with Adityanath and chief guest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale offering flowers to Lord Shri Dhanvantari, Bharat Mata, Guru Gorakhnath and Swami Vivekananda, the statement read.

"India is a land of service. Service and sacrifice are its identity," Hosabale said, adding that that the hands which render service are more important than the lips, which offer prayers.

The doctors engaged in this service are doing such commendable work, he said. "We should show gratitude towards the people who are lagging behind in the mainstream of development," he said.

Describing the spirit of service, he said, "There is no wall in the spirit of service. There is no discrimination. During the time of Corona, poor labourers were coming on foot from far and wide. Even when they were troubled, they did not forget their polite and dignified behaviour. The society also expressed gratitude towards them and served them at various places. They were given food and shelter. This is the reason that at that time, while there were riots for food in many countries, India remained untouched (by riots)." He said that in the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj also, with a view to service, the eyes of thousands of people were examined by organizing Netra Kumbh. They were given medicines and glasses. Such thoughts come only when a sense of belonging towards the society is awakened. PTI NAV NB