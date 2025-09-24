Tribal protesters hurl stones at Nandurbar collectorate, cops fire tear gas shells

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) Protesters hurled stones and damaged government property and vehicles on the premises of Nandurbar collector's office in north Maharashtra on Wednesday over the murder of a tribal youth, officials said. Police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob of around 8,000 people who participated in a 'silent' protest march led by local organisations in afternoon.

The protesters demanded capital punishment for the culprits responsible for murdering a local tribal activist, identified as Jai Valvi. He was stabbed to death on September 16 by some persons. Police have arrested some persons and are investigating the motive.

After the 'silent' march culminated at the collectorate, some members went to submit their demands to the district collector. Meanwhile, a group of demonstrators broke barricades installed at the collectorate and started hurling stones. Some vehicles parked on the campus were also damaged, a police official said.

Police appealed to the demonstrators not to resort to violence, but they didn't listen, the official said.

"When some protesters tried to march to the Superintendent of Police's office and the collector's official residence, police resorted to lathi charge and also fired tear gas shells," he said.

The official stated that additional police force has been deployed on the premises of the collectorate.

Police detained many suspects involved in violence, and a case is being registered for vandalising government property.

The situation is under control, the official added. PTI DC NSK