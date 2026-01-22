Tribal protesters suspend agitation after talks with Palghar administration

Palghar, Jan 22 (PTI) Thousands of tribal protesters who had taken out a `long march' to the Palghar district collector's office have suspended their agitation after the administration conceded many of their demands, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Thursday.

More than 50,000 farmers and tribals walked from Charoti to the district collectorate here, covering a distance of 55 km, during the march organised by the CPM earlier this week, they said. The protesters then gheraoed the collector's office.

During the talks on Wednesday night, district collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar assured that all pending Forest Rights Act (FRA) claims will be resolved by April 30, 2026, said a CPM release.

A joint committee chaired by additional district collector and including five CPM and Kisan Sabha leaders was formed to oversee the registration of temple, `inam' and pasture lands in the names of actual tillers, it said.

The administration also accepted demands including resumption of pending Jal Jeevan Mission works, action against corruption in the ration system, strict implementation of the PESA Act, recruitment for vacant government positions, and provision of housing for the needy, the CPM said.

CPM leaders Ashok Dhawale and MLA Vinod Nikole said their struggle against the central government's policies remains active.

As to the protesters' opposition to Wadhvan and Murbe ports, the four labour codes and smart electricity meters, their sentiments would be conveyed to the Maharashtra and Central governments, the collector assured. PTI COR KRK