Tribal protests in Thane, Palghar, Raigad enters second day

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Several hundred tribals continued their indefinite stir in front of Thane collectorate on the second day on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place and a pandal has been erected to accommodate the protesters, who are cooking meals, singing traditional songs and sloganeering at the site, an official said.

Similar protests are also underway in Palghar, Nashik and Raigad districts, he added.

Despite several government resolutions and promises, crucial issues related to employment, water supply, land rights and basic health services continue to remain unsolved, the protesters said.

The Forest Rights Act 2006 has not been implemented properly, they added.

"If our demands are not met soon, we will start protesting at the panchayat samiti offices from September 23," Shramjivi Sanghatana president Rambhau Warna said.

Others who took part in the protest are the outfit's district chief Ashok Sapte and vice president Pramod Pawar.