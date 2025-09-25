Tribal woman gang-raped in Chhattisgarh

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Sep 24 (PTI) A young tribal woman was allegedly raped by three men in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Kawardha City Kotwali police station.

As per the complaint of the victim, aged 20-22 years, she fought with her friend at around 2.30 am to 3 am and was walking on the road, when some men forcefully took her away on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chhvai.

Her friend was also present when she was taken away.

Later, the woman reached the police station and lodged an FIR, he said.

The SP didn't divulge more details about the case and said efforts are on to trace the accused.

Following the incident, members of a tribal community reached the district hospital here, where the victim was taken for medical examination, and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. PTI Cor TKP NSK