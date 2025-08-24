Tribal woman killed by miscreant in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) A tribal woman was beheaded by an unknown person in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Deogaon village within Tiring police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Suhagi Goipai, police added.

Suhagi was alone at her house as her husband Mathai Goipai had gone to see a village football tournament, police said.

Additional SP Jadunath Jena, Rairangpur SDPO Gokulananda Sahu and a forensics team visited the spot on Sunday.

A murder case has been registered and the post-mortem examination was conducted at Rairangpur subdivisional hospital.

Police have launched an operation to arrest the killer, Jena said.