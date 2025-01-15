Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) A 54-year-old tribal woman, who went inside the forest to graze her goat, was attacked and killed by a wild jumbo in Nilambur here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sarojini, hailing from Uchakkulam hamlet in Muthedam located under Edakkara police station limit.

She went to the forest behind her house and found dead there by 11.30 am, the sources added. The death triggered a protest by local people in the area. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sarojini.

A tribal man, belonging to Cholanaikkan community, was killed by a wild elephant in Nilambur forest in this northern district days ago. PTI LGK ADB