Tribal woman made to approach several hospitals for delivery; Dahanu officials promise action

Palghar, Mar 8 (PTI) A pregnant tribal woman was allegedly refused admission at the Dahanu sub district hospital in Palghar for delivery in the early hours of Sunday, after which she had to make the rounds of some other private facilities in the area.

According to Shobha Machhi, anganwadi worker from Vadkun, the woman was taken to Dahanu Cottage Hospital but the staff there refused admission claiming a normal delivery was not possible for her.

She was asked to go to other facilities, and the staff said it would take at least three hours for an ambulance to arrive, Machhi added.

"I took her to two private hospitals but no doctors were available there. She was finally admitted to Shraddha Hospital here after three hours. How can a tribal woman afford the fees at private hospitals," Machhi said.

Palghar district surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad said a report has been sought from the hospital superintendent on the incident.

"It appears a contractual gynaecologist was unavailable. We have sought an explanation as to why the concerned doctor refused to attend the call. Strict action will be taken," Marad said.

The incident, which highlights the poor health infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas of a district just 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, the country's financial capital, took place, ironically, on International Women's Day.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh told reporters she had collected the details of the incident from the district civil surgeon and would raise it with the state health minister.

Jitu Patil, vice-president of Shramjeevi Sanghatana, as well as social activists Jayesh Patil and Narendra Sutari have sought action against those responsible for the woman's plight. PTI COR BNM