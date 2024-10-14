Tribal woman raped in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri, Oct 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Motu police station area on Saturday when people of her village were busy with Durga Puja celebrations. The police complaint was lodged on Sunday, they said.

The accused, a 26-year-old man, was on the run following the incident, a police officer said.

The incident happened when the woman, who lost her mother a few years back, was alone at home as her father was out to catch fish, he said.

Police said a search was underway to nab the accused. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM