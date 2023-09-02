Tribal woman stripped, paraded naked in Rajasthan village by husband; 6 police teams formed to nab accused

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district by her husband, police said on Friday, after a video of the incident surfaced online.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, DGP Mishra sent ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN to Pratapgarh on Friday night. The video showed a man stripping a woman in front of people and parading her naked in a village of the district.

DGP Mishra in Jaipur said that the state government has taken the incident very seriously and has sent ADG Dinesh to Pratapgarh.

He said six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar is camping in the village.

Gehlot took cognisance of the incident and posted on X, "Such incidents have no place in a civilised society." He said that the accused will be arrested soon and he will be tried in a fast-track court.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the video of a pregnant woman being stripped in front of people was doing rounds on social media but the administration was not aware of it.

The BJP leader also appealed to people to not share the video, saying that the incident has put Rajasthan to shame. PTI SDA VN VN