Tribal woman tries to end life in MP's Sehore; immolation bid foiled by villagers

Sehore, Feb 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old tribal woman attempted to end her life in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by pouring petrol and setting herself ablaze, though villagers in the vicinity foiled her suicide bid, a police official said.

She was admitted to the civil hospital in Bhairunda in a critical condition from where she was moved to a medical facility in Bhopal for advanced treatment, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters.

"Vinita Uike set herself on fire outside her parents' house in Ladkui town, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, by sprinkling petrol and lighting a matchstick. She is the wife of Sunil Uike, a resident of another village under Rehti police station area, though she has been living in Ladkui for some time now," the SP said.

Her statement has been recorded by an executive magistrate (naib tehsildar), Shukla said, adding further probe into why she took this step is underway. PTI COR LAL BNM