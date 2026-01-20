Tribal youth should aim for higher govt positions after education: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday urged tribal youth to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive examinations to enter higher government services, saying this is essential for the rapid progress of the tribal community.

Interacting with tribal youth from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and other states under the "Tribal Youth Exchange Programme" at the Raj Bhavan here, Bagde said such initiatives play an important role in connecting rural and tribal youth with nation-building and promoting mutual understanding.

He said tribal youth should make a determined effort to succeed in higher education, professional fields and competitive examinations.

"With strong resolve, tribal youth can achieve success in higher services, business and education, which will accelerate the overall development of the community," the governor said.

Bagde also appealed to the youth to stay away from substance abuse, saying addiction weakens both physical and mental capacities. PTI AG MNK MNK