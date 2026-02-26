Tribal youths leaving AAP, Congress to join BJP in Gujarat: Deputy CM Sanghavi

Dediapada (Gujarat), Feb 26 (PTI) Several tribal youths from Gujarat have joined the ruling BJP, distancing themselves from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi claimed on Thursday.

He was speaking to the media during the ‘Adivasi Gaurav Abhivadan Samaroh’, an event to honour tribal pride, at Dediapada in Narmada district.

“Today, many of these young leaders also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, turning away from the sins of the AAP and Congress,” Sanghavi said.

The tribal youths are committed to social service and the development of their community, staying away from political ideologies that have always misled Adivasis and kept them from the mainstream, he said.

A large number of tribal youth, community leaders and BJP workers gathered at Khokhra Umar Cricket Ground for the programme, a release said.

Sanghvi led the celebrations, honouring Ganpatsinh Vasava as the new Gujarat Pradesh Adijati Morcha President. The rally also marked a significant political shift, with over 700 leaders and supporters from other parties joining the BJP, it said.

Vasava is a former assembly speaker and has also served as tribal development minister. He introduced a bill in the Gujarat assembly to cancel fake tribal certificates, enacted a law and secured government grants worth crores of rupees for the development of the Devmogara Mataji tribal clan deity campus, it added. PTI KVM NR