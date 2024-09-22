Tribals are pillars of Sanatani society: Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram chief

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) RSS-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national president Satyendra Singh on Sunday described tribals as "pillars of the vast Sanatani society" and cautioned the community members against a "conspiracy" by certain forces to create division among them.

He exhorted the tribals across the country to counter such efforts by setting their own narrative that "aranya sanskriti" (forest culture) is their "core culture".

The conspiracy to create division among the tribals in India is the "gift" of the British, who distorted history through books, he alleged.

Singh was addressing a national conference of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram volunteers and office bearers in Samalakha town in Haryana in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"The tribal society is the pillar of the huge Sanatani society. All of us have our roots in the forests. The vanvasi society has also played an important role in creating the ancient Vedas.

"The festivals and worship methods of all the tribal societies are similar to the Sanatani tradition, the essence of which is the same," the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram quoted its national president as saying in his address.

"The conspiracy to create division (among tribals in India) is the gift of the British, who distorted history through books," he said, as he cautioned the tribal community "against the divisive forces trying to create a wedge".

Singh said the tribal society does not hoard, it takes only as much from nature as it needs. "It is our duty to save the existence of such a tribal society," he asserted.