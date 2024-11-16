Tribals being sweet talked into changing faith: VP Dhankhar

Udaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said "malicious" attempts were being made to convert the tribals with blandishments.

"There is an attempt to change the faith (of tribes) by talking with them sweetly, pretending to be well-wishers, luring and tempting. I consider this a malicious attempt," he said.

"I am seeing a systematic, conspiratorial and alluring process in the country that needs to be curbed," he said.

Dhankhar was addressing a function on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Vidyalaya premises in Udaipur.

He said that tribal culture should be respected at the national and international levels.

"Our cultural heritage is our foundation. When the foundation is shaken, no building is safe," he said.

Dhankhar said that today India is changing and the right people are getting a place in India.

"Droupadi Murmu becoming the President is a symbol of tribal pride. Murmu is the President, a farmer's son is the Vice President, and the prime minister is from the Other Backward Classes," he said, adding that such a balance was also there in the PM's cabinet.

On Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Dhankhar said, "What Bhagwan Birsa Munda did for the freedom of the country, for the tribe, for the soil is unimaginable." PTI SDA VN VN