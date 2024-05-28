Tribals block road to Ranchi airport to protest against 'vandalizing' of religious place

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) A section of the tribal community on Tuesday blocked the Airport road for about three hours in protest against vandalizing a platform of their religious place by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi, police said.

The agitators alleged that a platform of their Sarna Sthal, a tribal religious place, near the state hanger under the airport police station area was vandalized.

They were demanding the restoration of the platform.

Ranchi’s additional district magistrate (law and order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

Alok said that the solution to the issue will be addressed through dialogues.

The protestors said that they withdrew the blockade after the administration agreed to discuss the issue on June 6.