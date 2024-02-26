Tribals, farmers march to Nashik district collectorate over various demands

Nashik, Feb 26 (PTI) Tribals and farmers from different parts of Maharashtra's Nashik district marched to the collectorate on Monday over their various demands, including Rs 2,000 minimum support price (MSP) for onions and the lifting of the ban on onion exports, an official said.

Advertisment

Protestors, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), who began their march from different parts of the district on February 21, reached the collectorate in the afternoon.

District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse convened a meeting of former MLA J P Gavit and his delegation at the collectorate on Sunday, but no consensus was reached.

"Our agitation will continue till the government approves our demands. The assurance given earlier has not been fulfilled. We will wait till our demands are met, or else we will start a hunger strike," Gavit said after the meeting.

Protestors have demanded Rs 2,000 MSP for onions, lifting the ban on onion exports, 24x7 power supply for agriculture, loan waivers, and electricity bill waivers, among other demands, it was stated.

Talks were underway between the agitators and government officials at the district collectorate when reports last came in. PTI COR ARU