Tribals from Chintapalli return country-made guns in run-up to polls in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 21 (PTI) Responding to a call given by the Andhra Pradesh Police, tribals from Chintapallii in Alluri Sitarama Raju district returned 25 country-made guns in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, an official said on Thursday.

ASR district assistant superintendent of police (ASP) K Pratap Siva Kishore said the guns were collected over the past few days.

"In the run-up to the elections, we gave a call to the tribals to return their country-made guns and until now we have collected 25 such weapons they use for hunting," Kishore told PTI.

The ASP said police are creating awareness among tribals on these weapons which are not allowed to be used for hunting, though they have been passed down to them from generations.

However, he noted that as an incentive for returning the guns there will be no cases against the tribals and the weapons will not be returned to them.

Incidentally, the tribal people use these country-made weapons for small animal hunting, especially during their festivals.

Kishore said a decision on the guns will be taken after consulting higher officials and indicated that they could be destroyed.

Besides being passed down, the tribals could have sneaked in some guns through the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB), he added.

Elections for the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH SS