Tribals hit streets to enforce Jharkhand bandh in protest against killing of village head

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Activists of tribal organisations took to the streets in several districts of Jharkhand on Saturday to enforce a bandh in protest against the killing of a village head in Khunti earlier this month.

The demonstrators were seen burning tyres to block roads in tribal-majority districts.

The impact of the Jharkhand bandh was witnessed in Khunti, Simdega, Chaibasa and Gumla districts in the morning hours, with shops remaining closed and public transport off the roads.

Schools were closed in major parts of the state due to the shutdown.

In Ranchi, the bandh impact was not visible, as markets and business establishments remained open and commuters were seen going to their workplaces.

The state administration made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace across districts, a senior police officer said, adding that additional forces have been deployed in the state's capital Ranchi.

Laxmi Narayan Munda, a prominent social activist and tribal leader, said, "Over 20 tribal organisations are participating in the bandh today. We seek justice for Soma Munda." Soma Munda, the 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja' (traditional head of 22 villages) was shot dead on January 7, following a dispute over 3.16 acres of land in Jiarappa village under the Khunti Police Station area.

Adivasi Ulgulan Manch (AUM) convener Alastair Bodra alleged that the arrests made by the police were an "eyewash".

"The main shooters and accused are still absconding. We want their immediate arrest," he said.

The police claimed to have arrested seven people in connection with the case.

Soma Munda had contested the 2024 Assembly elections from the Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket. PTI SAN CORR BDC