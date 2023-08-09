Tribals hold peace rally in Nashik, seek death sentence for those responsible for Manipur incident

Nashik, Aug 9 (PTI) Various tribal organisations took out a peace rally in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Wednesday for various demands including capital punishment for those responsible for parading two women naked in restive Manipur.

Advertisment

Tribals from various talukas of the district in north Maharashtra decided not to celebrate World Tribal Day grandly.

The tribals also opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) plan and sought intervention in the PESA (Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area) Act and the implementation of the 5th index, organisers said.

The march started from Nimani bus stand in Panchvati area and culminated at the BR Ambedkar statue, located around 3 km away. They carried various placards, posters and banners.

A delegation of the participants submitted a memorandum of their demands to the district collector, an organiser said.

In Harsul town in Nashik district, a programme was held to mark World Tribals Day. Youths wearing traditional clothes presented folk dance performances on the occasion. PTI COR NSK