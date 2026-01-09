Tribals in Andhra's Vizianagaram stage protest over lack of basic facilities

Bobbili (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 9 (PTI) Tribals from five villages in Vizianagaram staged a protest on Friday, wearing nooses around their necks and demanding basic facilities, including Aadhaar cards, better roads, and electricity connections.

Led by local tribal leader Thummappala, the protesters appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene and address their demands.

“We, five tribal villagers from near the Bobbili constituency, staged a protest today, wearing nooses around our necks and holding photos of Kalyan to demand basic facilities,” Thummappala said in a video.

He alleged that tribals from these villages have repeatedly submitted petitions to Vizianagaram District Collector Sedhu Madhavan seeking electricity connections, schools, hospitals, better roads, and proper sanitation facilities, but have received no response.

The protesters also raised concerns about threats from wild animals at night, the safety of villagers, and the need for overall development.