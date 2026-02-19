Tribals in J’khand facing displacement, land being looted under guise of industry: LoP

Ranchi, Feb 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Thursday alleged in the Jharkhand assembly that tribals in the state were facing displacement, and their lands were being “looted” in the name of industrial and mining projects under the JMM-led alliance government.

Participating in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar’s address, Marandi accused the government of promoting corruption, and ignoring the plight of farmers and tribal communities.

He claimed that in Santhal Pargana, tribals were being displaced for industrial projects.

Referring to Jasidih in Deoghar district, the senior BJP leader said farmers were being evicted from agricultural land they had cultivated for years.

“When I talked to the DC, he said the land had been acquired in 1974. I have no objection of setting up industry, but why on agricultural land. They could be set up in barren land, which is in abundance in the state,” the senior BJP leader said.

Marandi also alleged displacement in Amarapara for a coal block, and said 82 families in Tisri block of Giridih district were being uprooted by the forest department.

In Nagri area of Ranchi, tribal agricultural land was being taken for RIMS-2, an extension of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, despite availability of barren land nearby, he claimed.

Responding to the allegations, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said the government was constructing a hospital, not a hotel.

Marandi maintained he was not opposed to the project, but objected to acquisition of fertile land and urged the Speaker to form an assembly committee to examine such cases.

The BJP leader also alleged that key posts, including those of chief information officers and the Lokayukta, had been lying vacant, the latter since June 2021.

He further questioned the appointment of DGP Tadasha Mishra, alleging violation of rules.

Intervening, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the matter was sub judice before the Supreme Court and should not be discussed in the House.

Marandi also alleged that farmers were in distress, as the government was not procuring paddy adequately. He said against a target of 60 lakh quintals for 2025-26, procurement stood at around 40 per cent. Of 2.84 lakh registered farmers, only 41,205 had sold paddy at procurement centres, he claimed.

Earlier, speaking on the Motion of Thanks, JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu criticised the Centre over mandating the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ before the national anthem, alleging it created division in society.

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav accused the BJP of spreading hatred. PTI SAN RBT