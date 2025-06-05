Tribals made to bear burden of progress, their 'jal, jungle, jameen' in danger, says Netam

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Veteran tribal leader and former Union minister Arvind Netam on Thursday made a strong pitch for the protection of tribal people's rights, alleging they were made to bear the burden of progress and that their 'jal, jungle and jameen' were in danger.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of RSS' 25-day training camp - 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya' of in Nagpur attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, he also raised concerns over coal mining in the Hasdeo forest in Chhattisgarh and alleged violations of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

"Despite the court orders, the government has paid no heed to the coal mining issue in our Sarguja Hasdeo forest. I want to ask the RSS if laws and judiciary are not respected, what should happen? 150 years ago, people of this country fought against the British for the same cause," Netam said.

The Hasdeo Aranya forests - spanning 1,701 square kilometres - are also one of India's largest contiguous forest tracts, home to 25 endangered species, 92 bird species, and 167 rare and medicinal plant species. Around 15,000 tribal people rely on these forests for their livelihood and cultural identity, and their Gram abhas have consistently opposed the coal mining projects.

The region has 23 coal blocks, of which three — Parsa, Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB), and Kente Extension Coal Block (KECB) — are allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and operated by the Adani Group.

Holding industrial development projects for large-scale displacement of tribal communities, Netam said tribals are made to bear the burden of the progress.

"Industrialisation is a huge challenge. Though necessary, it seems only tribals are asked to relocate. Despite laws meant to protect forests and tribal land, 'jal, jungle, jamin' (water, forest and land) are in danger," he said.

Netam, who had served in the cabinets of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao, said displacement due to industrialisation had already taken a toll for three decades.

The PESA, which was enacted to protect tribal autonomy and land rights, is routinely flouted, he alleged.

"Not a single state government has followed the PESA, and the Union government is not just silent, it is actively helping industrialists. I am not against development, but society should have a stake in it. RSS needs to give a deep thought to tribal issues," he urged.

He said the land of tribals should not be acquired but taken on lease, respecting the community's deep connection to their land.

"A labourer wants to become an owner, but the owner of the land does not want to become a labourer," he said.

In the last 25 years, none of the industrial licences issued in Chhattisgarh adhered to the PESA. All of them were issued using fraudulent means, he said.

"If tribals are facing this, it is too much. I urge the RSS to take the matter seriously and try to find a solution for it," he said.

Netam also expressed concern about religious conversions and Naxalism, terming them as major challenges.

He praised the central government for its mission to neutralise the Naxal movement in Bastar but warned of complacency.

"If the Indian government sleeps, the same problem will crop up again," he cautioned.

While lauding the RSS for its work of national unity and social assimilation, Netam said, "Tribals and RSS should take some steps. The distance between the tribal society and the RSS should be reduced." Netam, who hails from Bastar, had quit the Congress party before the 2023 Assembly elections and floated the Hamar Raj party, carved out of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS)- an umbrella group of tribal organisations. PTI ND NP