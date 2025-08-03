Tribals protest against BAP MP in Jhalawar, pelt stones at police; situation under control

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) A group of tribals protested against Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat during an event at Khandiya village in Jhalawar district on Sunday, leading to chaos.

The protestors pelted stones at police, prompting them to resort to lathicharge.

According to police, Roat was speaking at a programme organised by the local tribal community, when a faction led by Arvind Bhil protested against the Banswara MP and created ruckus.

When police tried to control the situation, some people from the mob started pelting stones at them, prompting them to use force to disperse the mob.

They said the situation has been brought under control. PTI SDA RUK RUK