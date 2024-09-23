Tribals protest for settling forest rights claim in Thane city

Thane, Sept 23 (PTI) Several women demonstrated in Thane city on the fourth day of the protest for the settlement of the pending forest rights claims.

Similar protests were organised by Shramajivi Sanghatana at Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad Zilla Parishad offices, a leader claimed.

As many as 2,000 women squatted in front of the Thane court and demanded immediate settlement of pending claims to grant them forest rights.

Thane collectorate officials said they are scrutinising 1,529 pending claims expeditiously.

Protesters hailing from 43 villages have been camping in Thane city for the last four days. They cook meals on the streets and also sing songs and perform traditional dance.

The protesters demand a time-bound implementation of a recent government decision to establish Gaothanas (land in rural areas) under law. PTI COR NSK