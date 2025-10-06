Tribals protest in Gondia against ST demand of Dhangars, Banjaras

Gondia, Oct 6 (PTI) Several tribal outfits held a massive protest in Maharashtra's Gondia on Monday against the demand of Banjara and Dhangar communities for inclusion into the Scheduled Tribes segment.

The protesters, under the banner of Sanyukt Adiwasi Kruti Haq Samiti, submitted a memorandum, marked for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to the district collector.

The protest march, which started from Indira Gandhi stadium and culminated at the collectorate, caused traffic snarls on some stretches. PTI COR BNM