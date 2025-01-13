Tribals protest in Palghar against beverage firm over water woes

Palghar, Jan 13 (PTI) Several hundred tribals protested in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday against a local beverage firm which they claimed had deprived villages in Wada taluka of water.

Protesters said the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission was set up to supply water through taps to households but this aim was being diluted.

"The government's Jal Jeevan Mission prioritizes water for households first, followed by agriculture and then industries. But here, industries are prioritized at the expense of our basic needs. If the Maharashtra government does not listen to us, then we will agitate in a more strident way from January 30," Rekha Parhad, deputy chief of the Palghar District Mahila Thingi, said.

Several grampachayats have passed resolutions to divert water from the beverage firm to households but authorities have done nothing about it, she alleged. PTI COR BNM